The 10 best movies of 2021 made the most of a changing film landscape

1) In the Heights

There were many movie musicals released in 2021, but In the Heights stands at the top of that list and the year as a whole. Director Jon M. Chu and his team achieve such a sense of place in the film that you can’t help but feel as if you’re a part of the community yourself. They also change the story and songs in significant and important ways that somehow make it even more impactful than the production that won the Tony Award for Best Musical. It is a joyous and moving celebration of life, love, and community, and it's the best movie of the year.