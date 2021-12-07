New tour from Saturday Night Live standup John Mulaney hits Houston

Standup comedian John Mulaney is going on tour in 2022, and that tour includes Texas. The former writer for Saturday Night Live is launching his "From Scratch Tour" in March with stops at 33 cities across the U.S. including three dates in Texas:
- H-E-B Center in Austin on Thursday, March 24
- American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday, March 25
- Toyota Center in Houston, on Saturday, March 26
Produced by Live Nation, the tour will begin March 11 in Pennsylvania, and will hit the Midwest, California, and the South before wrapping up in Chicago on July 14.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 10 on Ticketmaster.com.
Mulaney's last tour was his "Kid Gorgeous" tour in 2018, later released as a Netflix special which won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special.
He's earned lots of acclaim but has made headlines lately due to his personal life, including a stint in rehab, a sudden divorce from longtime wife Anna Marie Tendler, and a quick relationship with Olivia Munn, who is now pregnant.
AV Club notes that his first post-rehab shows delved into his substance abuse, a departure from his previous wholesome persona.
In December 2019, his musical variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix. Previous specials include The Comeback Kid on Netflix in 2015, and a Comedy Central special New In Town in 2012.
He began writing for Saturday Night Live in 2008 and has served as guest host four times.
He’s also starred on Broadway in Oh, Hello On Broadway with Nick Kroll; the duo have since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as a podcast.
Tour dates are as follows:
- Friday March 11 — Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania/ Mohegan Sun Arena
- Saturday March 12 — Louisville/ KFC Yum! Center
- Sunday March 13 — Cincinnati/ Heritage Bank Center
- Friday March 18 — Portland, Maine/ Cross Insurance Arena
- Saturday March 19 — Ledyard, Connecticut/ Foxwoods Resort Casino
- Thursday March 24 — Austin/ H-E-B Center
- Friday March 25 — Dallas/ American Airlines Center
- Saturday March 26 — Houston/ Toyota Center
- Friday April 1 — Savannah, Georgia/ Enmarket Arena
- Saturday April 2 — Charlotte, North Carolina/ Spectrum Center
- Sunday April 3 — Birmingham, Alabama/ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Thursday April 7 — Sacramento/ Golden 1 Center
- Friday April 8 — San Jose/ SAP Center
- Saturday April 9 — Salt Lake City/ Vivint Arena
- Sunday April 17 — Denver/ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Friday April 22 — Omaha/ CHI Health Center
- Saturday April 23 Saint Paul, Minnesota/ Xcel Energy Center
- Friday April 29 — Berkeley/ Greek Theatre
- Thursday May 12 — Orlando/ Addition Financial Arena
- Friday May 13 / Saturday May 14 — Hollywood, Florida/ Hard Rock Live
- Sunday May 15 - Tampa/ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Friday May 20 — Columbus, Ohio/ Schottenstein Center
- Saturday May 21 — Norfolk, Virginia/ Scope Arena
- Sunday May 22 — Raleigh, North Carolina/ PNC Arena
- Thursday June 9 — Springfield, Massachusetts/ MassMutual Center
- Friday June 10 — Saratoga Springs/ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- Saturday June 11 — Buffalo/ KeyBank Center
- Sunday June 12 — Syracuse/ Upstate Medical University Arena
- Friday June 17 — Atlantic City, New Jersey/ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Thursday June 23 — New York/ Madison Square Garden
- Thursday July 14 — Chicago/ United Center