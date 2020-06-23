Iconic Texas eatery sends 50 years of music memorabilia to auction block

A treasure trove of Austin music history — pieces from the iconic Threadgill’s restaurant in North Austin and the Armadillo World Headquarters venue in downtown Austin — is going on the auction block June 27.

Items up for sale include Austin music memorabilia, vintage Texas beer signs, and Janis Joplin items. The original Threadgill’s on North Lamar Boulevard launched Joplin’s blues-inspired rock ’n’ roll singing career in the 1960s.

In all, more than 500 items will be available, including:

Janis Joplin photos

Original back bar from 1933

Concert posters

Porcelain oil and gas signs

Half-century-old collection of artwork

The auction items are from the now-closed restaurant at 6416 N. Lamar Blvd., as well as from Eddie and Sandra Wilson’s private collection of Armadillo World Headquarters and Austin music memorabilia. Eddie Wilson founded Armadillo World Headquarters, a hub of the city's live music scene from 1970 to 1980, and owned both Threadgill’s locations, which specialized in comfort food.

The Threadgill’s housed in the now-demolished Armadillo World Headquarters at 505 Barton Springs Rd. shut down in 2018. The North Lamar restaurant permanently closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Braunfels-based Burley Auction Gallery is conducting the auction. The auction house also ran similar auction for Threadgill's in 2015 and 2018.

“The first auction we did for Eddie turned out so well that he put us in the last chapter of his memoir,” auctioneer Robb Burley says in a June 18 release.

The bidding will start at 10 am June 27 at the former North Lamar location. Bids also will be taken online. Auction previews will be held noon-6 pm June 25 and June 26, and 8-10 am June 27.