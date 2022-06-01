Panic! At The Disco out for vengeance with new world tour that includes Houston

Rock band Panic! At The Disco has chosen Texas as the launching pad for its worldwide The Viva Las Vengeance Tour, as its first three dates will be in the Lone Star State, including a stop here at Toyota Center on September 10.

The tour kicks off in Austin on September 8, heads to Houston, then lands in Fort Worth on September 11. From there, the tour will hit 26 more cities across North America through the end of October. They'll then take a four-month break before embarking on an 11-city leg in Europe.

Panic! At The Disco has had quite the interesting journey since debuting in 2005. Formed by a quartet of childhood friends from Las Vegas, three of the original members have gradually left the band, leaving it as essentially a solo project for lead singer Brandon Urie.

Ironically, the "band" has experienced its biggest success since Urie has gone solo, with both of the albums released during that time — 2016's Death of a Bachelor and 2018's Pray for the Wicked — reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This tour is in support of the band's forthcoming album, Viva Las Vengeance, scheduled for release on August 19.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour, which will include special guests MARINA and Jake Wesley Rogers (with Beach Bunny joining on select dates), will be available to the general public starting Wednesday, June 8 at 10 am.

Members of Verizon's customer loyalty program Verizon Up will have first access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, June 2 at 10 am until Tuesday, June 7 at 10 pm. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for select shows beginning Friday, June 3 at 10 am until Tuesday, June 7at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program.

One dollar from each ticket sold in North America will go to the band’s Highest Hopes Foundation, a fund which supports organizations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, and gender identity.