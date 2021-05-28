Houston's Olympic superstar Simone Biles cartwheels home on national gymnastics tour

After what promises to be a spectacular, medal-worthy performance at the Olympic Games this summer, the best gymnast in the world is vaulting her way back to her hometown as part of a 35-city gymnastics tour extravaganza.

Headlined by the pride of Spring, Texas, Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, the Gold Over America Tour — billed as a “high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular” — kicks off September 21, tumbling its way to the Lone Star State this fall, with a stop in Houston October 8 at the Toyota Center.

Tickets for the Houston performance go on sale Friday, June 11 through the Toyota Center.

In Texas, the tour will also visit:

San Antonio, October 6 at AT&T Center

Fort Worth, October 9 at Dickies Arena

Austin, October 10 at Frank Erwin Center

The tour is sponsored by Athleta, a women’s performance lifestyle brand, and will highlight themes of mental-health awareness, positive body image, self-confidence, and friendship.

And true to form, Biles, along with an all-star team of female gymnastic champs dubbed the “ultimate squad goal inspiration for girls and women worldwide,” will utilize the tour as an opportunity to share messages of empowerment and togetherness in an effort to encourage the next generation of athletes, according to a release about the tour.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” says Biles. “Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment, all while celebrating the gold inside each of us!”

While additional gymnasts will be announced in the coming months, current superstar athletes joining Biles on the tour include:

Laurie Hernandez, 2016 Olympic gold and silver medalist and “Dancing With the Stars” champion.

Katelyn Ohashi, All-American and NCAA national champion.

Morgan Hurd, winner of three gold medals in 2019 and 2020 at the Tokyo World Cup.

Peng-Peng Lee, Canadian artistic gymnast and 2018 NCAA national champion.

Danusia Francis, artistic gymnast who is the Jamaican qualifier for the 2021 Tokyo games.

Jordan Chiles, eight-time U.S. National Team member.

The show will spotlight each gymnast, who will perform parts of their most notable routines, which will be mixed in with career highlights, personal videos, social-media posts, spoken word performances, and a full crew of gymnastic dancers.