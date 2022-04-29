Get tickets to all the big summer concerts in Houston for $25

Cheap concert tickets are back: Live Nation has revived Concert Week, its now-annual ticket spree offering $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year.
The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.
Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, and that even includes taxes and fees, $25 flat, no questions asked.
This includes clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, including major acts across all genres: country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock, who are we leaving out, no one.
Big names include Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, and Zac Brown Band. The full list is below.
The $25 Concert Week tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 4 at 9 am at livenation.com/concertweek through Tuesday, May 10, or while supplies last.
Presales are available for Citi card members since Citi is the official card of the Live Nation Concert Week. Citi card holders get access to tickets one day earlier, beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 7 am. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
(Rakuten members can purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, May 3 at 11 am. Sign up for Rakuten by May 1st to receive a pre-sale access code via email.)
Participating artists celebrating Concert Week include pretty much every act that's coming through town but let's go ahead and list them, in alphabetical order no less, from A to Z, and yes there are at least two bands whose names begin with Z:
- 070 Shake, 24Kgoldn, 311, 5 Seconds of Summer, Aerosmith, AFI, AJR, Alanis Morissette, Alejandra Guzman, Alejandro Fernandez, Alice Cooper, Alice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + Bush, Alicia Keys, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Anthrax, As I Lay Dying, Asking Alexandria, Atmosphere with Iration
- Backstreet Boys, BANKS, Barenaked Ladies, Bastille, Ben Platt, Ben Rector, Benny the Butcher, Bert Kreischer, Biffy Clyro, Big K.R.I.T., Big Time Rush, Bill Burr, Bill Maher, Bleachers, Bon Iver, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Bonnie Raitt, Boyz II Men, Brad Paisley, Brandi Carlile, Brian Regan, Brooks & Dunn
- Caifanes, Celeste Barber, Camilo Septimo, CHEER Live, Chelsea Handler, Chet Faker, Chicago and Brian Wilson, Chris Rock, Chris Young, Clannad, Coheed and Cambria, COIN, Collective Soul, Courtney Barnett
- Daniel Tosh, Darius Rucker, Dashboard Confessional, Dave Chappelle, David Gray, Death Cab for Cutie, Debbie Gibson, Def Leppard & Mötley Crüe, Deftones, Denzel Curry, Derek Hough, Devo, Dierks Bentley, Disturbed, Duran Duran
- EarthGang, Elvis Costello, Enanitos Verdes, Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert
- Franz Ferdinand, Freddie Gibbs
- Gabriel Iglesias, Garbage, George Lopez, Gera MX, Gloria Trevi, Goo Goo Dolls, Greensky Bluegrass, GriZ
- H.E.R., HAIM, Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless, Halsey, Hank Williams Jr., Hombres G
- Iliza Shlesinger, Illenium, Imagine Dragons, Incubus, Indigo Girls, Interpol & Spoon, Iration
- Jack Johnson, Jack White, James Taylor, Jason Aldean, Jason Isbell, Jim Gaffigan, Jimmy Buffett, John Legend, John Mulaney, Jon Pardi, Jonas Brothers, Josh Groban, Judah & the Lion, jxdn
- Kane Brown, Kany Garcia, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Kevin Hart, Kid Rock, King Princess, Kip Moore, KISS, Koffee, Korn & Evanescence, Kountry Wayne, Kraftwerk
- Lady A, LANY, Lauv, Lee Brice, Leon Bridges, Lewis Black, Lord Huron, Los Angeles Azules, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Mac DeMarco, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Margaret Cho, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin, Megadeth, Metric, Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town, Morrissey, Mother Mother
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Nelly, New Found Glory, New Kids On The Block, Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live, Nikki Glaser, Norah Jones
- O.A.R., ODESZA, Omar Apollo, OneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE, Our Lady Peace
- Parker McCollum, Patton Oswalt, Pet Shop Boys, Pitbull, Porter Robinson, Primus, Puddle of Mudd, Purity Ring
- Randy Rainbow, Ray LaMontagne, Rebelution, Rels B, REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Rex Orange County, Rise Against, Rob Zombie & Mudvayne, Rod Stewart, Roxy Music, RÜFÜS DU SOL, RuPaul's Drag Race, Russ
- Sam Hunt, Sammy Hagar, Santana & Earth, Wind, & Fire, Sebastián Yatra, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, Sheryl Crow, Shinedown, Sigur Rós, Simple Plan, Slipknot, Spoon, Static-X , Steely Dan, Sting, SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA, Summer Walker, Switchfoot, Sylvan Esso
- T-Pain, Tai Verdes, Tash Sultana, Tears For Fears, TECH N9NE, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Tenacious D, Tesla, The Airborne Toxic Event, The Avett Brothers, The Beach Boys, The Black Crowes, The Black Keys, The Chainsmokers, The Chicks, The Doobie Brothers, The Head and The Heart, The Killers, The Marcus King Band, The Offspring, The Who, Third Eye Blind, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Tina Fey, Train
- UB40
- Vance Joy
- Wanda Sykes, Willie Nelson, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas
- Yola, Yungblud
- Zac Brown Band, and ZZ Top