Houston rodeo fans get a quarantine bonus thanks to Cowboy Channel

The Fort Worth-based Cowboy Channel has begun airing a new television series, 40 Days of Texas Rodeo, featuring every day of the 2020 ProRodeo Texas Winter Rodeos — including the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Also in rotation are the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ran January 17-February 8 at the new Dickies Arena.

The San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo ran January 30-February 14, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo ran February 6-23. As locals are painfully aware, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo was supposed to run March 3-22, but it was shut down on March 11 due to coronavirus concerns.

“If a cowboy or cowgirl has a good winter run, it really sets the stage for an easy road to the National Finals Rodeo,” said Jeff Medders, President and General Manager of The Cowboy Channel, in a statement. “It was so much fun to see those rodeos start the year here on The Cowboy Channel, and what could be better than an encore performance?”

The first rodeo aired on April 6, and a different event will be shown every day through May 15, with the schedule alternating between the different locations. The show will air in the mid-to-late afternoon hours, ranging from 2-2 1/2 hours each. Find the complete schedule here.

The Cowboy Channel, headquartered in the Fort Worth Stockyards, is the official network of ProRodeo and the first 24-hour television network totally dedicated to Western sports and the Western lifestyle.

Featuring content focused on ProRodeo, bull riding, roping, reining, barrel racing, and other Western sports genres, it can be found on a variety of cable/satellite systems, including Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Verizon FIOS TV, and others.

In addition, The Cowboy Channel can be streamed via Sling TV’s Heartland Extra package.