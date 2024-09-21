One of the biggest headaches of online shopping and package shipping is the potential for delivery issues, and Texas is among the worst places for them, according to a new study.
Online retailer Overnight Glasses determined that Texas is the No. 5 worst state for package delays, based on a nationwide analysis of internet searches regarding delayed or lost packages, statewide United States Postal Service (USPS) performances, and freight flows per capita.
The data showed Texas had the highest freight flow compared to the rest of the U.S., raking in $3.64 billion. But the state’s massive population is a major factor contributing to “logistical challenges,” as shown in Texas’ local USPS performance rates.
“The USPS performance rate in Texas at an average 65 percent, and issues with timely deliveries, as reflected in the search value of 85.0 gives the state a high position in the ranking,” the report said.
Given the vast number of packages being sent through Texas’ delivery infrastructure, it’s safe to say Santa's going to be working overtime to fulfill the online orders for Houston's biggest spenders over the holidays.
The absolute worst place in the U.S. for package delays was North Dakota, which ranked as the No. 1 worst state for package delays.
The study found residents frequently search delivery issue terms such as “package delayed” or “order not delivered,” which doesn’t bode well for a state with a population of just 783,000.
“In today’s world, where everyone expects quick deliveries, even small hiccups can lead to a lot of frustration,” an Overnight Glasses spokesperson said. “I think this study highlights a real need for companies to invest in better, more flexible logistics networks, especially in states where freight flow is high.”
The best state for getting your packages delivered in a timely manner was Hawaii, followed by Oklahoma, West Virginia, Maryland, and Mississippi.
The top 10 worst U.S. states for package delivery issues are:
- No. 1 – North Dakota
- No. 2 – Georgia
- No. 3 – Illinois
- No. 4 – New York
- No. 5 – Texas
- No. 6 – Wyoming
- No. 7 – Washington
- No. 8 – Virginia
- No. 9 – Massachusetts
- No. 10 – South Carolina