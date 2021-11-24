Fluffy tails and wet noses will return to Neiman Marcus' magical storefront windows this holiday season. The luxury retailer has teamed up with the Houston SPCA for the 33rd annual Homes For the Holidays pet adoption event.

When the official start to the holiday shopping season kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, shoppers will once again enjoy the thrill of viewing available pets, as the little felines and canines frolic inside the notable holiday windows.

Neiman Marcus will open its doors at 9 am on Black Friday to welcome all, from the young to the young-at-heart, to what has become one of Houston’s most cherished holiday traditions. Come and see these adorable faces every weekend from November 26-December 12, and then daily from December 17-December 23.

The premier retailer will once again generously gift $5 for every dog or cat adopted from the Houston SPCA during this event.

Many local animal lovers have made the Homes For the Holidays pet adoption event part of their annual holiday tradition for more than three decades. Each season, Neiman Marcus’ eye-catching storefront windows have helped connect hundreds of animals with loving homes, just in time for the holidays.

Each pet adoption package at the Houston SPCA is valued at around $500 and includes the pet’s microchip, spay or neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free wellness veterinary exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample-sized bag of Hill’s Science Diet.

While the available pets will vary at Neiman Marcus, all available pets currently at the Houston SPCA can be found here.