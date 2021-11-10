New Texas study shows that vaccinated people are way less likely to die

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine helps prevent you from dying of the virus, according to a new study by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

The study, whose results were released on November 8, shows that people who are not vaccinated are 20 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

Researchers focused on the span from September 4-October 1, right as the more contagious Delta variant started to emerge.

Key findings include:

Unvaccinated people were 13 times more likely to become infected with COVID-19

Unvaccinated people were 20 times more likely to experience COVID-19-associated death

Vaccination had a protective effect on infections and deaths among people of all ages but with a really positive impact on people 12-17 years old.

Unvaccinated people in their 40s were 55 times more likely to die from COVID-19 compared with vaccinated people the same age.

Unvaccinated people aged 75 years and older were 12 times more likely to die than their vaccinated counterparts.

The study is considered meaningful because it uses data and statistics and you know what they say, numbers don't lie.

Chief State Epidemiologist Jennifer Shuford, MD said in a statement that the analysis quantified what they've known for months.

"The COVID-19 vaccines are doing an excellent job of protecting people from getting sick and from dying from COVID-19," Shuford said. "Vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself and the people close to you safe from this deadly disease."

The full study is posted online.