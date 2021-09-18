Home » City Life
2 hot Houston chefs' sudden exits heat up this week's top stories

Degust interior
New chefs are leading the kitchen at Degust. Photo by Kat Ambrose

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. 2 hot Houston chefs suddenly depart from acclaimed restaurants. Both establishments are moving forward with new leadership in the kitchen. 

2. Luxurious new waterfront development sails into Galveston's hottest island. A new development promises the luxe life to those looking to hop aboard one of Texas’ buzziest coastal destinations

3. Hip Houston young professionals work up a sweat at swanky new River Oaks fitness studio. The new Sweat features a massive stage and concert lighting for instructors and has been designed to be more Instagram-friendly for participants.

4. New Tulum-inspired patio lounge shines in Heights mixed-use development. With just 28 seats, Casa Nomad offers an intimate atmosphere and a menu inspired by coastal Mexican cooking.

5. Houston Astros star Alex Bregman rises in revealing new documentary. The third baseman discussed his new documentary No Sunshine, his road back from injury, and a season that almost wasn’t.

