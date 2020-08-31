2 Texas cities take senior spots on Forbes list of best places for retirees

The hundreds of thousands of retirees who call Texas home must be on to something. In its annual list, Forbes ranks both San Antonio and Dallas among the top 25 places to retire for 2020.

For the ranking, Forbes compared data for more than 750 places (with populations of at least 10,000) in all 50 states. This is the second time in three years San Antonio has made the cut; it was also named a top place to retire in 2018.

“Our list has always aimed first and foremost to identify retirement value — places that offer a high quality of life at an affordable price,” Forbes says. “Another timely metric we’ve long considered is the availability of medical care, using doctors per capita as a proxy. Plus, we look at whether a city encourages a healthy and active lifestyle with good air quality, convenience for walking and biking, and low serious crime.”

In a ranking released August 14, Forbes praises San Antonio for its:

Low cost of living

Median home price of $188,000, which sits 34 percent below the national median

Adequate number of doctors per capita

Good air quality

Bike-friendly atmosphere

Low risk for climate change

Lack of state income tax and inheritance tax

On the flip side, Forbes dings San Antonio for a rate of serious crimes that’s above the national average and a shortage of walkable areas.

Forbes lists the 25 best places for retirement in alphabetical order, so there’s no hierarchy in terms of which city is No. 1, No. 2, and so on. The only other Texas city to show up on the list is Dallas. Forbes lauds Dallas for its:

Relatively low cost of living

Median home price of $219,000, which is 21 percent below the national median

Adequate number of physicians per capita

High ranking on the Milken Institute’s list of the best cities for successful aging

Lack of state income tax and inheritance tax

Good climate

Good air quality

Low risk of climate change

Robust cultural scene

Bike-friendly and somewhat pedestrian-friendly environment

But, like San Antonio, Forbes knocks Dallas for a rate of serious crimes that’s above the national average.

In choosing its top picks for 2020, Forbes says it did make adjustments this year "to reflect current concerns." Gone are many of the small college towns that usually dot the list, a consideration the magazine made in light of the COVID-19 economy.

"We worry that the educational and cultural opportunities that had made them so appealing, will be slow to return," notes the magazine.

Also, for the first time in the list's 10-year history, Forbes factored in climate change as a retirement value, using data from University of Notre Dame Urban Adaptation Assessment. Both San Antonio and Dallas received high marks in the climate change category, despite both cities averaging more than 85 days per year with temperatures above 90 degrees.

As mentioned, though the list is unranked, Fargo, North Dakota, could be considered the best of the best places to retire. The city has made the list for 10 years straight.