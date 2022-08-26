Some folks are wary about adopting a rescue dog because their past is such a mystery. Do they have bad habits? Will they be a pain to train?

There's no such wondering with Forman, a little shepherd mix with a big personality.

The 32-pounder was rescued from a less-than-ideal living situation, but because he's lived in a home before he's already housebroken with good manners.

Looking for a snuggle buddy on the couch? Forman's your guy. Want a pup to run around with? He's ready and raring to go fast. Love giving belly rubs? Forman's always happy to receive them.

The five-year-old is smart, too, as he's already learned "sit" from the good people at the Houston SPCA. Better start deciding which trick you'll want to teach him next.

Forman's adoption fee is only $55, and includes his microchip, neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, a free sample bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, and a free post-exam from any VCA Animal Hospital.

You can meet Forman and all his friends this weekend at Clear the Shelters, or stop by the Houston SPCA any day from 11 am-6 pm.