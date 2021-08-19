Prepare for another major weekend closure at 610 West Loop and Southwest Freeway

Local drivers hoping to trek around the Loop this weekend may want to reconsider those plans. The Southwest Freeway will close in both directions at the I-610 West Loop due to construction, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced.

Expect all northbound and southbound mainlanes of I-69/Southwest Freeway at the Loop to close from Friday, August 20 at 9 pm to Monday, August 23 at 5 am.

That means drivers heading to the Galleria area, Bellaire, southwest Houston, or downtown should expect major delays. Drivers should consider taking I-10 or US-90 to the South Loop and utilize corridors such as Westheimer Road, Bissonnet Street, and Bellaire Boulevard to navigate those near-Loop neighborhoods.

The closure is to continue construction on the new I-69 northbound connector ramp to I-610 West Loop northbound, which spans over the mainlanes of I-69 Southwest Freeway. The ramp is anticipated to open later this year, per TxDOT.

Importantly, this work may force a closure next weekend ((August 27-30), the agency notes.

As CultureMap has reported, this work is part of a $259 million project meant to significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving.

Motorists are encouraged to check www.houstontranstar.org and at www.HOU610at69.com or follow @HOU610at69 on Twitter for updates on the project.