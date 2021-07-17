Hot new Spring Branch restaurant's big opening leads this week's top 5 stories

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Highly anticipated restaurant pours into Spring Branch with self-serve drinks and Whole 30 eats. The restaurant will feature 80 taps with beer, cider, wine, cocktails, and spirits — all of which diners can pour themselves using a special access card.

2. Downtown's massive new food hall serves up 11 more cutting-edge global concepts and local favorites. The food hall at Post Houston will be home to a seafood restaurant from an innovative Norwegian chef, a brick and mortar home for a popular pop-up, and the city's first location of Austin favorite East Side King.

3. Award-winning Swiss chocolatier sweetens up Houston with 2 new locations. The heart of every Läderach store is the FrischSchoggi (fresh chocolate counter) where slabs of chocolate loaded with different combinations of nuts and fruits are on display.

4. Palatial bowling-focused entertainment destination rolls out big Houston opening. With eight bowling lanes, more than 50 arcade games, and so much more, the new Palace Social offers entertainment options for everyone.

5. Ken Hoffman digests a Texas city's goal to top Houston as the state's culinary capital. Our columnist scoffs at the notion that any city other than Houston could be the state's best dining destination.