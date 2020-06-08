New luxury RV experience rolls out 'Hill Country retro vibe' in Medical Center

The advent of summer means Americans are geared up to travel — especially after enduring months of COVID-19 lockdown. But as reports show, travelers want a safe, socially distanced escape; the specter of jam-packed plans or cruise ships is less appealing in a coronavirus world.

Meanwhile, gas prices are lower than they have been in decades (we’re well under $2 a gallon in Houston) and camping is trending — especially among Millennials — as a getaway choice. To wit: The Drive reports a 650 percent spike in RV and trailer bookings since the start of April.

Perfect timing, then, for local businessmen and longtime friends, Eric Houston and Jay Fields, to launch an RV resort in Houston — but with a twist. Their new RV park, Eric & Jay’s RV Resort, is a stylish, amenity-laden destination offering a “charming Texas Hill Country vibe in the heart of Houston,” according to the duo.

The 10-acre, tree-lined site — located near the Medical Center and Museum District at 2935 Lockcrest St. — boasts 114 landscaped slips from 30-foot back in spots to luxury pull throughs. The fully fenced property is anchored by a clubhouse and a pool terrace with jacuzzi, plus an adjacent gazebo grilling and dining area, overlooking a central green space with a pond stocked for fishing.

Some 114 landscaped slips, ranging from 30-foot back in and 40-foot extended length to luxury pull through options, surround the pond and site. Each slip is outfitted with a picnic table and full hookups offering water, sewer, and pedestals with 50-, 30- and 20-amp power plus a data fiber connection. Rates start at $56 per night; long-term pricing is also available.

Other amenities include complimentary programming, Wi-Fi, pool, jacuzzi, stocked lake, gazebo grilling and outdoor dining area, plus an upscale clubhouse with game room, sundries, spa-like shower rooms, fitness facility, even and laundry. Convenience offerings within walking distance include a gas station, market, liquor store, and barbershop.

Fields and Houston tapped acclaimed Texas-based designer Renea Abbott to infuse an eclectic touch throughout the property’s built-from-the-ground-up clubhouse, according to a press release.

“To capture a modern Texas Hill Country retro vibe, we utilized a warm and welcoming color palette along with playful, unexpected design elements,” Abbott noted in a statement. The look is modern farmhouse style, fashioned by Scott Palermo of s+P Architecture.

The RV park is just another diversified interest in Fields’ portfolio; his investments include real estate, hospitality, and even film projects. “Our goal for this endeavor has been two-fold: creating a passion project that would tap into our shared interests while filling a niche in an underserved market,” he said, in a statement.

“With our flagship RV resort, we not only hope to create a distinctive and memorable experience for short and long-term visitors, including Texas Medical Center staff, patients and their families, but also add to the appeal of Houston as a drive through destination for discerning RV travelers.”