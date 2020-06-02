George Floyd's funeral service set for next week in Houston

George Floyd's funeral is set to take place in Houston next week as part of several events memorializing the native Houstonian across the country.

During a news conference that revealed findings of an independent autopsy backed by his family, Floyd's public viewing is set in Houston for the following Monday, June 8, from noon to 6 pm at The Fountain of Praise.

On Tuesday, June 9, Floyd's funeral service will take place at 11 am at The Fountain of Praise. Floyd is expected to be buried at the Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland. Former Vice President and current presidential hopeful Joe Biden will attend Floyd's funeral, according to Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump.

According to a post by The Fountain of Praise, Tuesday's homecoming celebration for Floyd will be a ticketed event with more details to come.

Memorial services will take place Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis on the campus of North Central University, where Floyd resided at the time of his death, and his birth town of Raeford North Carolina on Saturday.

Before the announced plans, Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed Floyd would be laid to rest in Houston.

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis after Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on neck as the man was handcuffed. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

A march led by Floyd's family is planned Tuesday, June 2, from Discovery Green to Houston City Hall.

For more on this story, including video, visit our content partner, ABC13.