There are few things more satisfying than a newly renovated gym, but one with great ways to keep the kids active is a strong contender.

Having finished its first round of a $23.5 million renovation and expansion of the 175,000 square feet club, The Houstonian Club has moved on to its second phase that's all about the kids, with new equipment, programs, and staff.

The CDC recommends that kids ages 6 through 17 get an hour of exercise every day, but less than a quarter actually do. It’s tough to hit that metric if it’s the only goal, but getting kids moving can be as simple as connecting them with activities that really resonate.

At The Houstonian Club, they can get involved in mind and body-balancing activities as diverse as swimming lessons, racquet sports, basketball, rock climbing, and more.

While most kids will likely be happiest exercising incidentally through play, those showing an interest in exercise science can learn in the fitness center, with youth certified trainers and even personal coaches to help create custom programs for both physical and emotional goals.

This could be an engaging bonus while a parent is off swimming laps, a huge leg up in team sports with coaches stretched a little too thin, or even just a solid bedrock for a more confident future where exercise is an internalized priority, rather than an intimidating obligation.

Sometimes it’s just about keeping kids busy and safe while parents enjoy the campus on their own. Infants from six weeks all the way up to kids of 12 years are welcome in the supervised childcare program, with separate age-appropriate areas to keep everyone engaged.

Kids 5 years old and under can hang out in The Bungalow, divided into infant, toddler, and child sections, next door to The Houstonian Hideout, opening in May for all the other kids.

Check-in to these areas includes stroller parking and lots of visibility throughout the space, thanks to windows all around. And while those practical features are exciting for parents, one more may inspire envy: a custom Ninja Warrior obstacle course and bouldering wall.

On a more committed scale that still makes summer a whole lot easier for adults with places to be, there are three types of camps for ages 3 to 15: day camps, aquatics camps, and racquet sports (which includes tennis, padelball, and pickleball).

An outdoor playground and family-friendly events like the recent Spring Fling — with bouncy houses, train rides, temporary tattoos, and DJ sets — make The Houstonian Club a fun place to be all day, with new and engaging programs beginning all the time.

The Houstonian Club, one of only 20 platinum athletic clubs in the country and within the top 5 percent of all private clubs, is recognized for its commitment to providing the best amenities in Houston.

Getting the family in by the end of May will also save some money, as family membership initiation fees are increasing by $3,000 on June 1.

More information on memberships and youth programs is available here.