Houston suburb's rank as No. 2 richest in Texas leads week's top stories

Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land demonstrates the wealth in Fort Bend County.  Photo courtesy of Sugar Land Town Square

Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.

1. Affluent Houston neighbor cashes in as No. 2 richest county in Texas, new report shows. Aside from Fort Bend County, six other counties from the Houston area made Stacker’s list of the 50 richest counties in Texas.

2. Massive new party palace in The Heights promises bubbly brunch and boozy fun. Admittedly, this isn't in The Heights, but "Shady Acres Social" doesn't have quite the same ring to it.

3. Houston plummets in prestigious annual list of best places to live in the U.S. The magazine considered key factors for 150 metro areas such as job availability, housing affordability, quality of life, and desirability.

4. 'World's biggest pizza slice' restaurant headed to Houston area from Louisiana. The restaurant is known for its 30-inch pies and by-the-gallon daiquiris.

5. Longtime Inner Loop drinking spot and patio haunt announces last call. The Melvin has left the building.

