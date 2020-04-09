Harris County orders all parks closed due to coronavirus concerns

UPDATE: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered all City of Houston parks closed as of Thursday, April 9.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo issued an order that all parks operated by the county will be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The move reverses the county's original order that allowed parks to remain open. However, public benches, exercise equipment, playgrounds, and basketball courts were off-limits to eliminate contact with others.

The closures are in effect until 8 am Monday, April 13.

While parks in the county are being ordered to close, Houston city parks remain open. Mayor Sylvester Turner ordered the removal of basketball goals and volleyball nets at all city parks last week.

Below is a list of some Harris County parks:

Alexander Deussen Park, 12303 Sonnier St.

Bear Creek Pioneers Park, 3535 War Memorial Dr.

Challenger Seven Memorial Park, 2301 W Nasa Blvd.

Jesse H. Jones Park & Nature Center, 20634 Kenswick Dr.

Kleb Woods Nature Preserve and Center, 20303 Draper Rd.

Mercer Botanic Gardens, 22306 Aldine Westfield Rd.

Spring Creek Greenway in Spring

Terry Hershey Park, 15200 Memorial Dr.

Tom Bass Regional Park, 3452 Fellows Rd.

Bay Area Park, 7500 Bay Area Blvd.

Clear Lake Park, 5001 E NASA Pkwy.

This comes after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered all Texas parks closed in effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. All state parks will remain temporarily closed until public health and safety conditions improve. During the closure, staff will continue to steward and care for the parks to ensure they can be immediately reopened to visitors at the appropriate time.

