Houston area earns golden status as retirement hub, new studies show

The Greater Houston area already is home to tens of thousands of oil and gas and medical industry retirees. Now, two new studies underscore the region’s prominence as a retirement hub.

AdvisorSmith, a platform for business insurance, ranks Houston third on its list of large U.S. cities gaining the most new residents 65 and older in 2019.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data cited by AdvisorSmith, Houston attracted some 5,739 retirees who moved here from another county, state, or country that year.

Meanwhile, according to the Census Bureau, 10.5 percent of Houston’s more than 2.3 million residents were 65 or older in 2019, compared with the national figure of 16.5 percent.

Here’s how other big Texas cities ranked:

No. 7 San Antonio, 4,724 new retirees

No. 16 Dallas, 2,968 new retirees

No. 17 Fort Worth, 2,844 new retirees

No. 21 Austin, 2,607 new retirees

AdvisorSmith looked at data for 84 U.S. cities with at least 250,000 residents each.

In another study, the Insurify insurance marketplace rated U.S. cities based on factors regarding real estate affordability, life expectancy, accessibility to health care, low rates of property crime and violent crime, and driver and pedestrian safety. It then selected the best city for retirees in each state. The San Antonio suburb of Floresville rose to the No. 1 spot in Texas.

Floresville — the Peanut Capital of Texas — is home to a little more than 8,000 residents, 17.4 percent of whom were 65 or older in 2019, according to the Census Bureau.

“Deciding where to retire is an exciting prospect for many soon-to-be retirees. It can feel very liberating to choose where to live independent of work commitments, which most often determine residency,” Insurify says. “Many ‘snowbirds’ flock from all over the country to retiree hotspots with warmer climates like Florida or Arizona, but the best city to retire might be a lot closer to home. In fact, retiring in-state can be a very desirable option, particularly if remaining close to family or friends is a priority.”