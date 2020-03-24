How to keep doing your favorite Houston workouts at home

In the midst of COVID-19, everyone is fearful of the COVID 15 — or the extra pounds we might put on while social distancing in self-quarantine (and ordering all that takeout to help support local restaurants).

Luckily, some of our favorite Houston studios and workout gurus are going digital, offering classes via livestream and other online methods. Some require membership and others are free, but now is definitely the time to explore all the get-fit options from the comfort of your own home.

Yoga

YogaWorks

Flow for free with classes and instructors from Houston and around the country — a schedule can be found here.

The Breathing Room

From mat to Tai-Chi to prenatal, it's all here through Zoom after you book your class online. There are also meditation classes to help with anxiety.

Republic Aerial Yoga

Obviously the studio is closed to the public, but you can livestream daily classes at 10:30 and 6 pm on Facebook and Instagram.

Black Swan Yoga

The Austin-based yoga studio is offering free daily live feeds beginning at 6 am, meaning you can get your downward dog on anytime of day. The schedule changes daily and users can donate directly to teachers.

Meditation

MindTravel SilentHike

The Galveston hike took place on March 10, but if you missed it or are craving some mindfulness you can now download the "musical trip into mindfulness" to enjoy on your own schedule, in your own natural setting. The 20-minute sample is free, with the option to purchase longer walks.

General fitness

Camp Gladiator

For the first time ever, Camp Gladiator is launching #HustleFromHome — free, live at-home workouts. These are available to the public and CG members on Camp Gladiator's Facebook page, streaming Monday-Friday, three times a day at 5:30 am, 8 am, and 5:30 pm CT, as well as on Saturdays at 8 am. Each session is led by one of CG's certified personal trainers and requires little to no equipment (mats, dumbbells). Can't make it? The video workouts can be accessed any time of day here.

Revolution Studio

You can see a schedule on Revolution's Facebook page, sign up for virtual classes online or through the Revolution app, then participate on Zoom. You'll receive an email with the class meeting ID and password to be used for class 10-15 minutes before start time. You can also purchase gift cards during this time and receive extra bonuses — gift cards can be used toward virtual classes or onsite ones when the studio re-opens.

RYDE

Normally all about cycling, this studio is posting free, 30-minute, full-body workouts on Facebook.

A little bit of everything

The FITT Cycle

Houston’s "carb-loading queen," Lindsay Huelse, is offering 50 percent off her app, The FITT Cycle, with code ATHOME50. Go to The FITT Cycle to redeem this offer.

All the brands within the Xponential Fitness family of brands — AKT, CycleBar, Club Pilates, Pure Barre, Row House, StretchLab, STRIDE, and YogaSix — are offering free workouts via Facebook Live. There is one workout per concept, per day, or 40 workouts a week.