Meet Honey, the bouncy ball of energy, CultureMap's pet of the week

Name: Honey, as in the sweet golden goodness, or, the honey badger, who just doesn’t care.

Birthdate: April 24, 2019

Ethnicity: Honey was brought to Citizens for Animal Protection because she was too active for her family and didn't get along well with the cat. She’s a stout 42 pounds who enjoys car rides, fetch, running, tugging, toys, walks, and chase.

Active and playful, she knows the sit, no, down, and fetch commands. She is house trained but still learning how to walk on a leash. If you have a dog, they'll need to meet because she can be dominant and play rough.

Honey is very friendly and playful with kids as young as six, but it’s still advisable to bring the kiddos to meet her beforehand. She is protective of her home and will bark to alert you of danger. She is intense and excitable, active and playful.

She is an affectionate social butterfly who loves to be petted. She would love to live with an active family who can keep her engaged and exercised.

Citizens for Animal Protection is also hosting a “Lucky in Love” pet adoption event on Sunday, March 15, from 11am-6pm. Those who wear green to the St. Patrick’s Day-themed event can adopt for no fee; otherwise, the fee is just $17.

Come and get me: Honey is available for adoption at 11 am Friday, March 13, at Citizens for Animal Protection (17555 Katy Freeway; 281-497-0591). Tell them, “Ken Hoffman sent me.”

---

Dog lover? Ken Hoffman introduces you to an adorable pup available for adoption in Houston every Thursday. (Ken is on vacation this week.)