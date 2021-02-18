Sen. Ted Cruz scuttles back to Texas after getting busted on Cancun getaway

In the midst of a historically awful winter weather event in which millions of people across Texas were without power, Texas Senator Ted Cruz was caught trying to make a tropical getaway to Cancun.

Cruz and his family were photographed by fellow travelers at the George Bush Airport in Houston on February 17, as well as onboard United Airlines flight #1020.

"The confirmation is from multiple eye witnesses of @tedcruz and @heidicruz in Cancun," noted journalist David Shuster, while Fox News reported that it was true.

According to the New York Times, not only did Cruz and his family make the flight but a member of Cruz's staff contacted the Houston Police Department personnel at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Wednesday afternoon requesting "assistance upon arrival" — while the city of Houston was gripped by freezing weather.

Cruz's trip caught the attention of Dan Rather, who tweeted "There's an old Texas saying: When the going gets tough, the tough go to Cancun. (No, there actually is no such saying)."

Some wondered whether Cruz's abandoning Texas with 6+ counties declared disaster areas, people freezing, without power, drinking water, burst pipes flooding homes, and dying wasn't cause for a charge of malfeasance.

Cruz was definitely aware of the crisis. On February 16, he tweeted "A blizzard strikes Texas & our state shuts down. Not good."

Cruz criticized Austin Mayor Steve Adler when he went to Cabo in December, tweeting that Democrats were "complete and utter hypocrites."

By February 18, Cruz was saying he did it for his kids.

"With school canceled for the week, our girls asked us to take a trip with friends," he said. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

However, the flight showed he was on Standby, and a source at United Airlines said that Cruz was originally scheduled to return on Saturday but rebooked his flight back to Houston on Thursday morning at 6 am.

The skeptical comments responding to a theory that he would claim he planned to fly back the next day are fun:

CinPA @Cinder_Blue2020

Sure. I always fly to Cancun in the middle of the night, then fly right back the next day. Andrew Smith @andosmith

Yeah when my family goes on vacation without me I always fly there with them to make sure they get there safely, then fly home. Who doesn't? Jonathan Cornick @jonathancornick

His wife is a Goldman Sachs executive. Surely she’s been on a plane before? Mass for Shut-ins (Podcast) @edburmila

Sounds extremely plausible to me, a person who was born an hour ago Rachel Barkow @RachelBarkow

He deliberately flew there up and back to burn extra fossil fuel and dunk on the Green New Deal. Mrs. Betty Bowers @BettyBowers

"The enormous roller bag was for Mr. Cruz's one pair of fresh underwear and the enormous duffle bag was for his toothbrush." b-boy bouiebaisse @jbouie

who among us doesn’t immediately blame our kids when we get roasted for a bad decision

"One imagines there will be some reporters waiting for this arrival flight today back in Houston," Shuster tweeted. "Please post photos of Cruz with his tail between his legs. As for Heidi and the kids, enjoy the rest of your Cancun vacation."