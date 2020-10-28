Texas opera companies create cool virtual club for teen fans

Less than a month after forming the Texas Opera Alliance, the five member companies have expanded to engage a new audience: teens.

The Teen Opera Club of Texas provides free opportunities for any teen 13-19 years of age to learn about and engage with opera happening in Texas. The club includes access to opera artists and administrative personnel from each organization, who will share insights and expertise on a variety of topics.

Participants will learn about opera performance, production and design, the creation of new opera, and conducting opera orchestras. As members, students will receive monthly invites to virtual gatherings and watch parties on platforms such as Zoom, Squad, and YouTube channels hosted by each opera company.

"The Dallas Opera education department is delighted to join forces with our esteemed colleagues in the Texas Opera Alliance to provide this arts experience for teens across Texas and beyond," notes TDO director of education Kristian Roberts. "Thanks to advanced technology, which allows connection and creation in virtual spaces, young people will have the opportunity to engage with five opera companies to explore the many aspects of this unique art form without the geographical limitations that may have prevented them from doing so before. That is incredibly exciting!"

The club will meet monthly, with the first gathering on Thursday, October 29 at 6:30 pm. Members will meet to ​watch Houston Grand Opera's 69​th world premiere ​Katie: Strongest of the Strong​ composed by Faye Chiao with libretto by Anton Dudley.

After the performance, HGO will host the teens for a special Q&A with the cast of the opera including composer Chiao and soprano Chabrelle Williams.

The second gathering, hosted by Opera San Antonio, will take place on Thursday, November 19 at 6:30 pm. OSA's general and artistic director E. Loren Meeker will take the members on a visual adventure exploring ​how the creative team for her production of Janáček's ​The Cunning Little Vixen ​constructed scenic and costume designs to bring the "fantastical tale of nature meets humanity" to life.

Any student who meets the age criteria and is interested in the club is welcome to join by filling out a brief form ​here​. No background in music is required to participate.

