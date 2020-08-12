Theatre Under the Stars hosts benefit concert starring Hamilton big shot

One of the biggest stars of Hamilton's original Broadway cast is coming to a screen near you. Theatre Under the Stars will livestream the concert event "Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side" on Saturday, August 15 at 7 pm.

TUTS is one of a select group of nonprofit arts organizations to carry the concert. Proceeds will support TUTS's educational programs and community outreach initiatives.

Jackson is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning songwriter/composer and a Tony Award-nominated actor best known for originating the role of George Washington in Hamilton.

In the concert, Jackson — accompanied by a band — will perform songs from his favorite musicals, pop standards, and some of his original material, and will share stories from his time affiliated with two of the most important musicals of the last decade: In The Heights and Hamilton. Audience members will be able to text in questions, some of which will be answered during the live event.

Jackson currently is starring in the hit CBS drama Bull and has recently finished a limited run of Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway. He also starred in Ava DuVernay’s critically acclaimed Netflix mini-series When They See Us with Michael K. Wiliams, Vera Farmiga, and John Leguizamo.

“Nonprofit arts presenters are the lifeblood of the performing arts industry and a pipeline for young talent," Jackson says in a press release. "Without them there is no Broadway. While everything is shutdown during this terrible pandemic, I am delighted to be able to help spread some joy and help raise some much needed support for these deserving organizations.”

Tickets for "Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side" are $40 per household and are available here.

Tickets include access to the livestream performance plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after the live broadcast ends.

The event will take place at New York’s New World Stages, the off-Broadway venue that has housed many productions including Jersey Boys and Avenue Q.