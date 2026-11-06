Citizens’ Environmental Coalition will host the sixth Wild About Houston Film Festival, which was created to shine a light on the environmental stories, issues, and changemakers shaping the Greater Houston and Gulf Coast region.

The Green Films Festival features short films that are entertaining, educational, and above all, inspirational. It will include documentaries, narratives, animations, and hybrid formats that explore climate change, biodiversity, air and water quality, youth education, resilience, or any topic that encourages environmental awareness and stewardship.

The goal is to inspire action, celebrate grassroots leadership, and connect more people with the environmental movement in our region. The program will consist of screenings of the finalists of Wild about Houston and a selection from the nationally recognized Wild & Scenic Film Festival On Tour plus a few panel discussions.