University of Houston Downtown presents Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard is a transformational jazz trumpeter, recording artist, opera composer, and the originator of powerful soundtracks, including numerous Spike Lee movies, that resonate in the lives of film and music fans around the world.

The University of Houston-Downtown will present "Terence Blanchard Live for UHD: Film Scores, Jazz and Beyond," a one-night-only concert featuring the Blanchard accompanied by musicians from the UH Moore's School of Music.