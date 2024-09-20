The Woodlands Arts Council presents Texas Fine Craft Show

The Texas Fine Craft Show is a curated boutique shopping experience where attendees can shop fine craft from over 40 world-class artists from across the nation. Categories include wearable art, ceramics, paper, metal, wood, decorative fiber, glass, and jewelry.

The opening night, Cheers! A Premiere Evening, will allow art enthusiasts to be the first to purchase artwork and indulge in a night of entertainment, including passed bubbles, hor d’oeuvres, and more. Tickets give access to the show all weekend.

Ticket proceeds from the show go back to the successful Microgrant Program, which impacts arts educators, organizations, students, and independent artists in Montgomery County and The Woodlands.

