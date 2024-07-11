The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Gauguin’s World," a wide-ranging survey curated by former Louvre and Musée d’Orsay director Henri Loyrette. The exhibition and its catalogue offer new perspectives on Gauguin’s life and his work, from the vantage point of his last years in the Marquesas Islands.

It chronicles what curator Loyrette characterizes as Gauguin’s “inner quest for elsewhere” through an expansive survey of his work, from its Impressionist beginnings in Paris, through a period of exploration to Denmark, Brittany, Provence, and Martinique, to its culmination in his last years in Oceania, where he created some of his most iconic paintings.

The exhibition will be organized across six galleries, presenting the arc of Gauguin’s career from the 1870s through his final years, with half of the exhibition devoted to Gauguin’s work in Tahiti and the Marquesas Islands. "Gauguin’s World" includes 150 works of art drawn from 65 public and private collections worldwide.