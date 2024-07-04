Quantcast

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Gauguin’s World" opening day

Paul Gauguin, Three Tahitians, 1899, oil on canvas, National Galleries of Scotland, Edinburgh

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is the only U.S. venue for an ambitious exhibition showcasing the work of French Post-Impressionist artist Paul Gauguin (1848–1903).

The first Gauguin presentation of this scope in 35 years, Gauguin’s World offers new perspectives on Gauguin’s life and work; his artistic networks and influences; and his contemporary legacies, both artistic and historical. The exhibition features more than 150 of Gauguin’s paintings, sculptures, prints, and writings.

Gauguin’s World unfolds across six galleries, as the arc of the artist’s career spans his Impressionist beginnings in Paris through final years, with half of the exhibition devoted to Gauguin’s work in Tahiti and the Marquesas Islands.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 16.

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://www.mfah.org/exhibitions/gauguins-world

Free-$24

