The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts presents Losers Cirque: The Audition

Photo courtesy of Losers Cirque

Losers Cirque: The Audition is a contemporary cirque experience that fuses acrobatics, dance, theatrical storytelling, and a bit of sport.

The brainchild of company founder and director Petr Horníček, The Audition is a study of human competitiveness, the obsession with victory, and the psychological and physical borders people are willing to cross to succeed. Fusing circus and physical theater, it poses such questions as: What price are we willing to pay for success? Is victory something to be jealous of?

The Audition revolves around an open competition for an undefined job. That means – no one knows what they’re trying to achieve nor the necessary requirements. Therefore, the protagonists put all their effort into showing all their talents. From the beginning, the characters are reduced to the reference number they are assigned and become rivals. In an environment with no clear rules, the applicants start doubting they can achieve anything through fair play.

WHEN

WHERE

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://my.thehobbycenter.org/6945/6951

TICKET INFO

$45-$95

