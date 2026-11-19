The Health Museum will open "Sensing Sound: A Perception Box® Experience," a new, permanent exhibit. In the immersive experience, visitors will discover how sound moves through the body, influences emotion and memory, affects attention and well-being, and shapes the way we experience the world around us.

Developed in partnership with Unlikely Collaborators, "Sensing Sound" transforms sound from something visitors simply hear into something they can see, feel, and understand in a whole new way. Across five sensory zones, visitors will encounter interactive environments that bring the science of vibration to life while inviting them to consider why the same sound can create comfort for one person and discomfort for another.