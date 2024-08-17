The Catastrophic Theatre presents Miss LaRaj’s House of Dystopian Futures

Image courtesy of Catastrophic Theatre

In a world where civilization and the environment that birthed it has been decimated by myriad human-made cruelties, the question remains: will humans ever learn?

In this post-apocalyptic riff on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred’s long since gone and Nature itself is now the main character. Enter Miss LaRaj - the wise and wisecracking MUTHA of the New World Order.

Talking trees, judgmental rocks, all natural forces sing and move, attempting to guide humankind back to true symbiosis. And what better way to learn than from a kid’s show? What are humans anyway if not the petulant children of this planet? What if we used our imaginations?

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2025/miss-laraj%E2%80%99s-house-dystopian-futures

TICKET INFO

Pay-what-you-can

