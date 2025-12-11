Smart Financial Centre presents Bely y Beto

Bely y Beto is one of Mexico’s most beloved children’s entertainment duos, entertaining families for over two decades with music, laughter, and educational fun. Created in Monterrey, Nuevo León, by singer and actress Belinda Treviño (“Bely”), the project began in the early 2000s as a way to connect with kids through catchy songs and lovable characters.

The duo features Bely’s warm, energetic presence alongside Beto, a playful mascot who is the heart of the show. Their performances combine music, stories, and interactive segments that teach values like friendship, respect, and empathy. Hits such as “El Baile del Sapito,” “La Vaca Lola,” and “Vamos a Jugar” have become staples for generations of children.