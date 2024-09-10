Sabine Street Studios presents John Maloney: "Scenes From Films I'll Never Make" opening reception

Marking a major shift in John Maloney’s practice, "Scenes From Films I’ll Never Make" introduces a selection of 10 new oil paintings made by the artist within the last year. As the title suggests, a lot of the pieces were first conceived as ideas for films that for one reason or another never came to be. Rather than letting these stories fall into the ether, Maloney breathes new life into them with his brush, imbuing his images with elements of surrealism or abstraction to help portray the psychological state of his characters.

This work stems from Maloney’s own battles with mental illness, isolation, and anxiety. However he balances everything with revelry in the comical absurdity of modern life. Maloney’s ultimate concern is with the power of stories and how we as an audience connect to them.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 2.

