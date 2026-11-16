Russian Cultural Center - "Our Texas" presents Brahms: Music for Cello and Piano
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BRAHMS: MUSIC FOR CELLO AND PIANO
Russian Cultural Center - "Our Texas" will feature the passion, elegance, and emotional depth of Johannes Brahms in an intimate evening of chamber music, starring internationally acclaimed Armenian cellist Hasmik Vardanyan and distinguished pianist Dr. Alina Klimaszewska.
Russian Cultural Center - "Our Texas" will feature the passion, elegance, and emotional depth of Johannes Brahms in an intimate evening of chamber music, starring internationally acclaimed Armenian cellist Hasmik Vardanyan and distinguished pianist Dr. Alina Klimaszewska.