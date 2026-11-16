Russian Cultural Center - "Our Texas" will feature the passion, elegance, and emotional depth of Johannes Brahms in an intimate evening of chamber music, starring internationally acclaimed Armenian cellist Hasmik Vardanyan and distinguished pianist Dr. Alina Klimaszewska.

Russian Cultural Center - "Our Texas" will feature the passion, elegance, and emotional depth of Johannes Brahms in an intimate evening of chamber music, starring internationally acclaimed Armenian cellist Hasmik Vardanyan and distinguished pianist Dr. Alina Klimaszewska.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.