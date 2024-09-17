Rice Village presents Sip & Shop

Rice Village will present Sip and Shop, benefiting the West University Elementary Mustangs. The evening will start in Morningside Plaza (located near D’Amico’s, Mendocino Farms, and Hopdoddy), where guests can pick up a wine glass and a map of the participating stores while enjoying live music to set the mood. Each store will feature beverages (alcoholic and non) and light bites, as well as the latest Fall fashion, accessories, and home and seasonal decor.

Participating restaurants and retailers include The Impeccable Pig, Luminary Lifestyle, Parachute, White House Black Market, The Beaufort Bonnet Company, Duck Camp, Mizzen+Main, Altar’d State, SkinSpirit, Studs, west elm, Paper Source, Vuori, Madison Reed, CB2, Tasc, Hamsa, D’Amico’s, Sixty Vines, Mendocino Farms, Navy Blue, and Bluestone Lane.