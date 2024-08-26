Reeves Art + Design presents Michael J. Abraham: "Quasi-Realism" opening reception

Reeves Art + Design will present "Quasi-Realism," an exhibition featuring the work of artist Michael J. Abraham. The exhibition aims to explore the way that Abraham uses color theory and experimental subject matter to delve into everyday scenes that might unsettle you.

Known for his use of architectural elements and creative nature, Abraham's art often focuses on human perception better expressed on the canvas than in words. From an ominously-sized electrical plug to a tangle of wires coming out of light switches in the basement, Abraham is a master of finding quiet moments that challenge your notion of reality.

While Abraham was born in Queens, New York, and raised in Brooklyn and Long Island, he has been a resident of the Houston area for over 30 years. Over the last five years, Abraham has been accepted into numerous juried shows in the Houston area receiving multiple awards in distinguished juried exhibitions. In 2023, the Visual Arts Alliance sponsored its annual juried show at Reeves Art + Design where Abraham received an award recognizing his work.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 28.