Raekwon and Mobb Deep in concert

Raekwon and Mobb Deep come to Houston as part of a special co-headlining tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of two of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time - Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set.
