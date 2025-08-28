Raekwon and Mobb Deep in concert

Photo courtesy of Raekwon

Raekwon and Mobb Deep come to Houston as part of a special co-headlining tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of two of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time - Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/raekwon-mobb-deep-30th-anniversary-tour-houston-texas-11-24-2025/event/3A006305EF022FC2

TICKET INFO

$65-$255

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
