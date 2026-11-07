PCT Productions presents Etchings

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Christopher Grum

On the 25th anniversary of September 11, two strangers meet by chance at the National 9/11 Memorial. What begins as an uneasy conversation about family, grief, and memory gradually reveals the hidden burdens each has carried for decades.

Etchings is an intimate two-person drama by Christopher Grum that explores how tragedy shapes us, how memory changes us, and whether our loved ones should be defined by the worst moments of their lives.

The staged reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the cast and playwright.

On the 25th anniversary of September 11, two strangers meet by chance at the National 9/11 Memorial. What begins as an uneasy conversation about family, grief, and memory gradually reveals the hidden burdens each has carried for decades.

Etchings is an intimate two-person drama by Christopher Grum that explores how tragedy shapes us, how memory changes us, and whether our loved ones should be defined by the worst moments of their lives.

The staged reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the cast and playwright.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.etchingsplay.com

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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