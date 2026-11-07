PCT Productions presents Etchings

On the 25th anniversary of September 11, two strangers meet by chance at the National 9/11 Memorial. What begins as an uneasy conversation about family, grief, and memory gradually reveals the hidden burdens each has carried for decades.

Etchings is an intimate two-person drama by Christopher Grum that explores how tragedy shapes us, how memory changes us, and whether our loved ones should be defined by the worst moments of their lives.

The staged reading will be followed by a post-show talkback with the cast and playwright.