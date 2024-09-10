Moody Center for the Arts presents Ruhee Maknojia: "Moody Project Wall" opening reception
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ruhee Maknojia
Artist Ruhee Maknojia and Rice students will celebrate their completed Moody Project Wall. The work on view is the result of several workshops, led by the artist and hosted at the Moody, where Rice students helped create a mural while learning about the power of story-telling in the visual arts.
Artist Ruhee Maknojia and Rice students will celebrate their completed Moody Project Wall. The work on view is the result of several workshops, led by the artist and hosted at the Moody, where Rice students helped create a mural while learning about the power of story-telling in the visual arts.
WHEN
WHERE
Rice University Moody Center For The Arts
6100 Main Street, MS-480, Houston, TX 77005, 6100 Main MS-550, Houston, TX 77005, USA