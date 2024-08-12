The 5th Annual Mariachi Festival, in partnership with Performing Arts Houston, celebrates and promotes the Hispanic culture that is an important part of Houston's history and diversity. The goal is to make Houston a city that is known for first-class events featuring some of the best mariachi and ballet folklórico groups in the country and establish mariachi and ballet folklórico programs in schools.



Performers include the following:

Friday, August 23

Oscar De La Rosa (singing with mariachi)

Mariachi 7 Leguas

Rio Grande Valley Ballet Folklórico

Carolina Rodriguez (Grand Champion of 2024 Festiba Mariachi Festival)

Attendees are encouraged to dress business casual for a light and wonderful evening of music.

Saturday, August 24

Mariachi Mariposas

University of Houston Mariachi Pumas

Ballet Folklórico South Texas College

Winners of the 2024 National Youth Mariachi Vocalist Competition

Yasmine Duenes (Grand Champion of 2023 Mariachi Extravaganza)

Attendees are asked to dress to impress in formal wear for an evening of celebration.

Sunday, August 25

Mariachi Imperial de America

México en Danzas Grupo Folklórico

Eduardo Antonio Treviño (as seen on America's Got Talent)

Audience members are encouraged to sport traditional Mexican dresses and guayaberas.