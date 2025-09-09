Malala Yousafzai: Finding My Way Book Tour

Malala Yousafzai comes to Sugar Land as part of a tour for her new book, Finding My Way. She will talk about her path from high school loner to reckless college student to a young woman at peace with her past. Through candid, often messy moments like nearly failing exams, getting ghosted, and meeting the love of her life, Malala reminds us that real role models aren’t perfect - they’re human.

Finding My Way is an intimate look at the life of a young woman taking charge of her destiny - and a testament to the strength it takes to be unapologetically yourself.

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
18111 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479, USA
https://www.smartfinancialcentre.net/events/malala-yousafzai/

