In La Speranza's season opener, they will take a musical stroll through the royal gardens with string quartets by Mozart and Hyacinthe Jadin, two composers who earned the respect of royalty despite their short lives.

The program will include Jadin's String Quartet in F major, Op. 4 no. 2 and Mozart's String Quartet in D Major, K. 575.

Performers include violinists Joanna Becker and Maria Lin, violist Yvonne Smith, and cellist Fran Koiner.