Jason Moran presents Duke Ellington: My Heart Sings

Duke Ellington looms large as one of the most important composers, bandleaders, and pianists of the 20th century. The timeless genius of Ellington’s music will be reimagined by pianist Jason Moran in a celebration of the composer’s enduring legacy, 125 years after his birth. Guided by the composer’s great canon, Moran takes a solo piano climb up Mount Ellington before being joined by the big band from his storied alma mater, Kinder High School for the Visual and Performing Arts.