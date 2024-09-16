Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series: Rumaan Alam & Danzy Senna

Rumaan Alam and Danzy Senna will read from their new novels, Entitlement and Colored Television.

Alam's Entitlement is set in the mid-2010s New York, when a young woman is hired to assist an octogenarian billionaire in his quest to give away a vast fortune.

Senna's ColoredTelevision is a portrait of a writer who sets out to complete her magnum opus, what her artist husband nicknames her “mulatto War and Peace.” When the book doesn’t launch her and her young family into the lap of Los Angeles luxury, she turns her sights to Hollywood.

The readings will be followed by an on-stage conversation with Pushcart Prize-winning author of the novel BANG! and a forthcoming essay collection, Daniel Peña. The evening will conclude with a book sale and signing.