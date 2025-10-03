Houston Hospice presents 27th Annual Spirit Award Dinner

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Houston Hospice

Dr. Paul F. Mansfield, a surgical oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, will be honored at the Houston Hospice's 27th Annual Spirit Award Dinner. The event is chaired by Michelle and Brian Dean. Honorary chairs are Jennifer and Todd Litton.

Dr. Paul F. Mansfield, a surgical oncologist at MD Anderson Cancer Center, will be honored at the Houston Hospice's 27th Annual Spirit Award Dinner. The event is chaired by Michelle and Brian Dean. Honorary chairs are Jennifer and Todd Litton.

WHEN

WHERE

River Oaks Country Club
1600 River Oaks Blvd, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://www.houstonhospice.org/event/spiritaward2025/

TICKET INFO

$750
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.