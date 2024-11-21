Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Kingsley Onyeiwu: "Reconciliation" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "Reconciliation," an exhibition of new works on paper by Houston-based artist Kingsley Onyeiwu.

The artwork of Onyeiwu unites traditional and contemporary aesthetics. Onyeiwu grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, where he was surrounded by the knowledge and culture of the Igbo. His admiration of figurative works of art, as well as a deep appreciation for the techniques of the old masters, is projected into a metamodernist’s vision, which is centered on the confluence of both, Western influence and the expansion of the African diaspora.

The reoccurring motif of women subjects in his works serves as a visual representation of the spiritual role that women of the diaspora possess as keepers of the culture and heritage, as is the belief and practice in Igboland. With his latest body of work, Onyeiwu seeks to have a dialogue with society by creating iconographies, which embody multiculturalism and spiritual awakening, using numerous experienced rituals that draw a parallel to post-colonial conversation on Afropolitanism.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 11, 2025.