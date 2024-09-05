Holocaust Museum Houston presents “The Bias Inside Us” opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Holocaust Museum Houston

Through compelling images, hands-on interactives, and powerful testimonials and videos, "The Bias Inside Us" unpacks and demystifies the concept of bias. Interactive elements display how implicit and explicit bias show up in the world and how bias influences systems and policies that have consequences for many people and communities.

"The Bias Inside Us" is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It will remain on display through October 6.

WHEN

WHERE

Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://hmh.org/event/the-bias-inside-us-exhibition-opening/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

