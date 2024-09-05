Holocaust Museum Houston presents “The Bias Inside Us” opening reception

WHEN
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
Through compelling images, hands-on interactives, and powerful testimonials and videos, "The Bias Inside Us" unpacks and demystifies the concept of bias. Interactive elements display how implicit and explicit bias show up in the world and how bias influences systems and policies that have consequences for many people and communities.
"The Bias Inside Us" is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. It will remain on display through October 6.
Admission is free.